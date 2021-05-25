2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke goes off on Rock Hall for snubbing them

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell wants his flowers now.

Uncle Luke, the co-founder of the pioneering 80s rap group 2 Live Crew, is boiling that the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame has continued to overlook the group’s career accomplishments and impact.

As the self-proclaimed “creator of Southern hip hop,” the Miami-based Uncle Luke, 60, and the rest of his group have established themselves as one of the golden-era hitmakers in the hip-hop space, particularly with the smash hits, “Me So Horney” and “Dirty Nursery Rhymes.”

When the Hall of Fame failed to include his group in the 2021 class, Campbell stormed onto Instagram to vent his frustration before his 200K followers. “S— another year of not getting inducted to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame,” he wrote in the post and then added, “unbelievable,” in the caption.

An artist becomes eligible for the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame after 25 years in the music game. Luke’s 2 Live Crew released their debut album, The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are, in 1986, some 35 years ago.

Uncle Luke deeply cares about the group’s legacy and getting the recognition that’s commensurate with their accomplishments. Uncle Luke was ecstatic when 2 Live Crew was finally bestowed the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

“Here it is Ladies and Gentlemen my iamhiphop Lifetime Achievement Award from the Entertainment Industry that I love so much but have always been snubbed,” Luke wrote on Instagram at the time, according to Complex magazine. “I came straight home to show my son Blake but he was sleep. I’ve been waiting 35 years for this I want to thank new boss at #bet Connie Orlando, Jesse Collins, Debra Lee for this Honor.”