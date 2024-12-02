Uncle Luke calls Drake ‘soft’ after issuing stern warning to him (videos)

Uncle Luke warned fellow rapper Drake to rescind his legal petition against Universal Music Group after calling Drizzy “soft” for filing the documents in courts in New York and Texas.

On a lazy Sunday morning, Uncle Luke criticized Drake for taking his beef with Kendrick Lamar and Universal Music Group to court.

“I like Drake’s music,” Luke began. “I don’t like what he got going on right now, but I [do] like his music. There are some things you don’t talk about. You don’t talk about payola. You don’t talk about paying for live streams. And you don’t sue after you got dissed and you done did some dissing.”

Luther Campbell, the founder of the pioneering ’80s rap group 2 Live Crew who also goes by “Luke Skywalker” or “Uncle Luke,” chalks it up to Drake being part of a younger generation.

“That’s y’all young people. y’all young people live in a soft society. That’s why I’m glad I’m an OG. All y’all young people soft.”

One Instagram user agreed with Luke: “Did Biggie sue Tupac? Did Kim sue Foxy? Did Nas sue JAY-Z? Did Ja Rule sue 50 Cent? Hell did Megan Thee Stallion sue Nicki Minaj? Drake is truly a cosplaying rapper who benefited from the culture for years and now is acting like a child who lost a game that he initiated.”

Uncle Luke had previously warned Drake about condoning the violence that visited Rick Ross when he played Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at a festival in Drake’s home country of Canada over the summer.

Luke is not the only person to tell rappers to chill on the acrimony towards one another.

“Dear Hip-Hop. It’s all fun and games until people start getting hurt. Remember this, HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF,” comedic actor Marlon Wayans typed on his Instagram page earlier this year. “I knew Tupac, I knew Biggie. I partied with them, hung out with them, saw them both 20 minutes before they got shot. Violence is real. Everyone can be touched. Don’t entertain the devil. I love [Drake], love [Rick Ross], love [Kendrick Lamar] love [The Game] and I say to all my brothers there’s enough for everyone to eat.”