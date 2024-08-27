Uncle Luke demands money from Megan Thee Stallion, others

Hip-hop heavyweight Luke Skyywalker is demanding compensation from a trio of superstar female emcees.

Luther Campbell, who also goes by the monikers “Luke Skyywalker” and “Uncle Luke” and is the co-founder of the ultra-successful 1980s rap group 2 Live Crew, wants a portion of the bag that Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice and Sexyy Red have gotten due to their daring stage acts.

The Miami-born and bred Uncle Luke said today’s female rap queens, who are ruling the hip-hop game, can express themselves with unregulated aplomb because he paved the way for them. Therefore, he believes he deserves some of the credit — and some of the dividends from revenue generated from their unapologetically risqué personas.

Luke explains that he paved the road that these females now coast on.

“Male rap is on some bulls— right now, I’m sorry. The females are winning. They’re doing everything that I did. I’m still waiting for these girls to send me a f—ing check,” Luke told his 303K Instagram followers.

“I need a check from Ice Spice, who turns her a– around, dropping it like it’s hot and doo-doo browning. I need a check from Sexyy Red — nah, Red’s my friend. My man Stan. Shouts out to Stan, Stan the man. I don’t need a check from him. That’s my dog, that’s his record company.”

As a pioneer in this subgenre of hip-hop, Luke paid a price for his unapologetic brand of bold rap.

“All the f—ing girls, Megan Thee Stallion. Anybody that’s running around shaking their a–es, talking about p—- and d— on the record — y’all need to send me a check,” he said in the video.

“Just stop by with the check and say, ‘Thank you, Uncle Luke, for fighting, going to the Supreme Court, allowing us to be able to say what we saying on the records, and we’re whooping these men’s a–es right now ’cause we doing our thing.’ That’s going to go viral.”