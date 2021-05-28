Yeah! Usher to become a father for the 4th time (photo)

Usher (Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy via Bang Media )Usher is to be a father for the fourth time.

The 42-year-old singer — who has sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd, 12, with ex-wife Tameka Foster and 8-month-old daughter Sovereign with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea — walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, 2021, with his partner, who showed off her growing bump in a long-sleeved black dress.

And the Confessions singer — who was the evening’s host and also performed at the event — stopped to pose for pictures with the music executive, cradling her bump from behind.

Celebrities expectingUsher recently praised his baby girl for bringing happiness into his life during a difficult time.

He said: “It’s really been a tough year and she really has been a silver lining for our family and I’m really happy to celebrate life. It’s been a very tough time, you know, in my family we’ve lost some family members. To be able to celebrate the arrival of Sovereign, we’re really happy about that.”

And the “Yeah!” hitmaker explained the unusual choice of moniker for his little girl, whose middle name is Bo.

He said: “So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name.

“She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘reign-bo.’ ”

Usher’s sons have been “coping well” with having a little sister and are “excited” about being big brothers.

However, he admitted: “They’re a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes.”

But the “My Boo” hitmaker was excited to have a much younger child because his sons don’t think he’s cool anymore.

He said: “And as they get older, I’m less cool of a dad, so now I’m starting this whole cycle over again and I’m kind of the apple of [Sovereign’s] eye right now.”