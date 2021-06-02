Snoop Dogg blasts the Los Angeles Lakers for being ‘sorry’ and ‘soft’

Snoop Dogg erupted on the Los Angeles Lakers players and coach after the defending NBA champions were demolished by the Pheonix Suns by 30 points, 115-85, on Tuesday night, June 1, 2021.

The blowout loss pushed LeBron James and the Lakers to the brink of elimination in the first round of the playoffs. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3 games to 2.

The Long Beach-born Calvin C. Broadus Jr., 49, is nearly just as big a Lakers fanatic as Spike Lee is for the New York Knicks. And after the demolishment of the Lakers had concluded, The Doggfather spit fire on his Instagram page that was read by his 60 million followers read:

Snoop then added on the post, ” … and why the f— Montrez Harrell ain’t getting no run. F—, this is heartbreaking. AD (Anthony Davis) is hurt more than Mary J. Blige records. We soft.”

Still fuming, Snoop added in the captions of the IG post, “Sorry as f—. From 3 point range Garbage 🗑. Gaurds can’t shoot or guard (the opposition on defense) 🤷🏾‍♂️🤬🤬🤬.”

With Davis on the bench again with yet another injury, this one being a groin injury, LeBron James emerged as the lone viable offensive threat. King James scored 24 points, but the rest of the team’s starting lineup totaled 11 points, with Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope clocking in a total of zero points in combined 41 minutes.

Later, Snoop took a direct shot at Davis who has become notorious for being injured as “NBA on TNT’s” commentator Charles Barkley mocked the all-star power forward as Anthony “Street Clothes” Davis.