Meek Mill pushing for ‘Less is More’ prison reform in New York

Meek Mill knows firsthand the torturous experience of being relentlessly entangled within the criminal justice system.

Therefore, the Philadelphia-born rap boss is advocating for New York state legislators to pass the “Less is More” legislative bill that is designed to greatly reduce the technicalities that, subsequently, would reduce the abominable rate of recidivism, particularly among minorities.

Meek, 34, whose birth name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, joins about 275 advocacy and community groups who want meaningful prison and judicial reform through Senate Bill S1144. Democratic Sen. Brian A. Benjamin is the author of the bill.

I am calling on NYS Legislature to pass the Less is More Act before they leave town next week! We need meaningful parole reform in NYS now! @ShontellSmith @AndreaSCousins @CarlHeastie @Reform@NYUJ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2021

According to the website devoted to the passage of the bill in New York, LessisMoreNY.org, states on its website that there are “approximately 35,000 people under active parole supervision in New York State who at almost any time can see their efforts to successfully rejoin the workforce and reintegrate into their families and their communities disrupted by reincarceration for a technical violation. This not only harms individual lives and families without commensurate public safety gains, but also drives up the population in the state prisons and local jails, wasting taxpayer money.”

If voted into law, then incarceration would be reduced just because of technical violations. The bill would also improve due process, speed up the time for hearings and provide earned time credits for people under community supervision.

Meek Mill reportedly has high hopes for the New York judicial reforms since the organization he co-chairs, Reform Alliance, has already helped usher similar bills through the states of Michigan, California and Louisiana.