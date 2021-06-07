C-suite strategist Deborah Farmer helps companies hire top financial talent

Deborah Olivia Farmer is a communications specialist by trade, the founder of Brown Farmer Media Group and author of My Journey to Joshua, a memoir about her faith-filled experience while going through the foster-to-adoption process for her son Joshua.

Rolling out spoke with Farmer about her superpower, the importance of women of color working in leadership roles and more.

What is your profession, what are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

I am a celebrity CFO and executive corporate strategist. My role for the last 20 years has been to help businesses and entrepreneurs create multiple streams of profitable income that enable them to invest, create opportunities, and leave a legacy. In my corporate role, I work with C-suite-level financial and HR executives to identify strategies that will enable them to hire the right financial talent and processes to exceed their net income commitment to shareholders. I selected this career because it came natural to me.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

Numbers. At the age of 6, I had the ability to quantify things in my mind that would normally be spoken. I don’t hear words, I hear numbers. This unique gift has allowed me to help hundreds of individuals and companies see their potential in a numeric way. By understanding your numbers, whether it’s a budget, a salary or a business opportunity, it empowers people to make better-informed decisions and to see potential through a numeric lens.

Continue reading on the next page.