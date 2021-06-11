H.E.R. shares details about her new album, ‘Back of My Mind’

H.E.R.‘s new album will offer a “peek into [her] soul.”

The 23-year-old singer is set to release her much-anticipated new record, titled Back of My Mind, on June 18, 2021, and she’s given fans an insight into what they can expect, revealing she’s set to explore the “thoughts that sit in the back of [her] mind.”

In a trailer for the album, she shared: “People always ask me, ‘What’s the message? Where does this come from? Is it personal experience?’

“And it’s always the thoughts that sit in the back of my mind. It’s always things that I’ve been through, things that I go through, or what I feel, and all those thoughts that I’m afraid to say sometimes…

“Things that feel too honest or too vulnerable or too emotional or too aggressive … It’s all of those things that have been in the back of my mind for the past few years since my first project. It’s like a peek into my soul.”

H.E.R. — whose real name is Gabriella Wilson — previously admitted she loves “empowering other women” through her music.

Speaking about her career and her approach to making music, she explained: “My diary is also a lot of other people’s diaries. Just in different ways, different extremes. And it became a beautiful thing. It started to make me realize I can be a voice.

“I’ve become a voice for young women who are growing up and uncomfortable being vulnerable, uncomfortable with changes, heartbreak — and becoming jaded. It’s about acknowledging it and empowering yourself, and empowering other women, sharing those stories, and making people feel like they’re not alone.”