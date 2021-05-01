Singer Elle Jai has a voice that is food for the soul

Elle Jai has a rich voice that harkens to a time when Auto-tune was not the technology of the day. The honesty in her vocals resonates as she travels between the genres of blues, R&B, country and gospel. The Alabama resident describes herself as “Mississippi-bred and corn-fed,” an accurate description as her music is food for the soul. Rolling out recently spoke with Elle Jai about what her intentions are with respect to music and her new EP, Southern Soul.

When did you know you wanted to become a recording artist?

When I felt the crowd’s energy for the first time.

Your music feels like blues, R&B and soul. How would you describe your style?

All of the above. I’m a very rare individual that comes from all walks of life. I think there’s a little bit of everyone in me in some way or another.

Who would you say are some of your biggest musical influences and why?

Jazmine Sullivan because she’s unapologetically rare; Whitney Houston because [she] exuded class, talent and grace; all of the greats that came before me, and my idol, Maranda Curtis Willis.

What are your thoughts on the music industry in 2021?

It’s a business, so you better have a gimmick.

What is your intent with respect to the music you are sharing with the world?

For my heart to touch [the] millions and millions of people’s hearts God is trusting me with.

What has been your most rewarding accomplishment as a singer?

Touching people.

Talk about your latest project, Southern Soul. What inspired it, and who produced it?

It was necessary. I’ve been around blues since childhood and did not learn to appreciate it until adulthood. My song “Sugardaddy” was produced by D’Andrei Hurd, and the rest of the EP was produced by Omni Crenshaw and Dre Williams.

What is next for you?

To take over the world. I want to spread love to the world through music and make my children proud while doing it.

Listen to Elle Jai’s recent release Southern Soul below.