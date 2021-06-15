 Skip to content

Book of the Week: James Baldwin’s classic, ‘Giovanni’s Room’

By Tigner | June 15, 2021 |

James Baldwin’s groundbreaking novel about love and the fear of love is set among the bohemian bars and nightclubs of 1950s Paris.

In the 1950s Paris of American expatriates, liaisons, and violence, a young man finds himself caught between desire and conventional morality. With a sharp, probing imagination, James Baldwin’s now-classic narrative delves into the mystery of loving and creates a moving, highly controversial story of death and passion that reveals the unspoken complexities of the human heart.

James Baldwin’s classic novelGiovanni’s Room is available at www.blackbookstore.com



