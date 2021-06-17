Diddy launching internship program for aspiring music executives

Diddy may sit at the top of the music executive pillar but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten what it’s like to be a young lion chasing your dreams. The Bad Boy CEO’s Combs Enterprises and global entertainment company Endeavor are launching the “The Excellence Program,” which plans to prepare upcoming executives from underrepresented communities with the skills necessary to become successful in their desired fields.

The Excellence Program will debut on July 12 and the six-week program will be free for eligible students looking to break into entertainment, marketing, music or fashion. The program will also include sessions covering touring, performing, professional development, entertainment business and storytelling.

“Beginning my career as an intern changed my life, so it’s been a lifelong dream to give the next generation of entrepreneurs and executives access to the best in entertainment, marketing, music and fashion. Partnering with Endeavor creates a pipeline to opportunities that allow future leaders to not only succeed, but thrive in these highly competitive industries,” Diddy explained in a statement to Variety.

The classes will be taught by a mix of industry professionals including artists and executives like French Montana, Joey Bada$$, Terrence Jenkins, Cari Champion, Victor Cruz, Bill Duffy, Desiree Gruber, Reggie Love, Marshawn Lynch, Guy Oseary, Rajon Rondo, Lindsey Vonn, Gus Wenner and Jeff Burroughs.

“The Excellence Program helps ensure access and education are available to all who possess the talent, vision and creativity necessary to succeed in the entertainment industry. We are proud to partner with Sean in bringing this program to life,” added Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor in the statement.

The Revolt CEO will kickstart the program with “Igniting the Excellence in You.”

Once the program ends, top participants will be considered for internships in the contributing companies and entered into a “resume book” to be shared across the industry in an effort to level the playing fields in hiring and recruiting.

Registration information is available at EndeavorImpact.com.