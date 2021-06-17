Megan Thee Stallion donates more than $8K to help a fan in need

Megan Thee Stallion paid $8,155 toward a fan’s funeral.

The Grammy winner offered to help with the $16,000 needed for the send-off after a friend of the fan reached out on Twitter to tell the star one of her Hotties — the name of her fanbase — had sadly died unexpectedly.

They wrote: “Meg we lost a hottie our best friend passed away unexpectedly.

“They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together.”

Megan retweeted the post and asked: “How much do y’all need?”

The GoFundMe page they had set up had reached half of the total and the — “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker’s donation, which she made under her birth name Megan Pete, more than helped them reach their goal.

The generous gesture comes after the 26-year-old rapper announced she is set to pay for one lucky student’s four-year scholarship at Long Island University.

The “Savage” hitmaker will fund one pupil’s tuition at her label Roc Nation’s School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

The “WAP” star — who inked a management deal with Jay-Z‘s label in 2019 — said: “If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”

Megan will also give a guest lecture for their “Industry Expert Speaker Series.”

The website for the 51-year-old hip-hop legend’s school states that it will “prepare students for a wide range of careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management. Students will engage with university professors, alongside visiting guest artists and lecturers, while participating in immersive internships, ensuring they graduate with both hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts.”

Launching in the autumn, they are offering undergraduate degrees in music, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.

Megan herself is studying health administration at Texas Southern University and eventually hopes to open an assisted living facility in her home city of Houston.