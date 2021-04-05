Megan Thee Stallion to be the face of Revlon’s new perfume

It’s about to be a “Hot Girl Summer” once again as Megan Thee Stallion has been named as the face to promote Revlon’s new fragrance, Reign On.

Revlon’s ad says that the fragrance is for the “young woman who is strong, independent, idealistic, and ready to take charge. Take on the world with its clean, self-assured energy! Our fragrances give you the confidence to live boldly and let the real you shine. Raw and bold, Revlon Reign On is the scent of self-belief, with a clean, appealing atmosphere of rain-kissed petals. Get ready to Reign On!”

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to announce her latest partnership with the beauty brand.

“Hotties I am so excited to be the new face of @revlon’s Reign On Fragrance! This is the ultimate scent you NEED to have this Hot Girl Summer 👑#RevlonXMeg,” captioned the Houston rapper.

Revlon also described Reign On as “invigoratingly floral and fruity, delivering a scent of self-belief, with a clean, appealing atmosphere of rain-kissed petals.” It also consists of notes of lemon confit, drenched bamboo leaves, bright jasmine petals, waterlily, butterfly flower, sheer musks, blonde woods and salty moss.

Revlon spread the news of working with Megan on its IG account as well.

“Once upon a time, we made a fragrance—and now we’re back for more with NEW Reign On featuring @theestallion. Spritz on this invigorating floral fruity scent with Bamboo, Jasmine and Blonde Woods and get ready to take on the world. Available exclusively on @amazon. #RevlonxMeg,” posted the beauty company.

Last August, the “Savage” hitmaker became a global brand ambassador for Revlon and has appeared in various Revlon ads and commercials ever since.

“I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” Megan said at the time to The Associated Press after becoming a representative for the beauty company.

“To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength, and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”

Revlon’s Reign On is available in department stores and online and retails for $25.