Kiely Williams from ‘The Encore’ hints at being more than a creative director

Rolling out recently sat down with Pamela Long from the famed girl group Total and Kiely Williams, former group member of 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, to discuss their new series BET Presents: The Encore. They talked about their experience on the show, overcoming limitations, getting on one accord as a group, and much more. Williams also hinted at potentially being more than just the group’s creative director when asked about her role. Her response was “…tune in to see how the show evolves.”