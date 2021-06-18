 Skip to content

Entertainment Videos » Kiely Williams from ‘The Encore’ hints at being more than a creative director

Rolling out recently sat down with Pamela Long from the famed girl group Total and Kiely Williams, former group member of 3LW and The Cheetah Girls, to discuss their new series BET Presents: The Encore. They talked about their experience on the show, overcoming limitations, getting on one accord as a group, and much more. Williams also hinted at potentially being more than just the group’s creative director when asked about her role. Her response was “…tune in to see how the show evolves.”

Kiely Williams from ‘The Encore’ hints at being more than a creative director

June 18, 2021

Former NBA star Dennis ‘3D’ Scott on a mission to empower dads with life skills

Actor Gail Bean of ‘Snowfall’ shares why the truth of every story is important

Color of Change video on discrimination in quick-service restaurants

rolling out Black Book Brunch with Bevy Smith

Rob Kenner discusses the book he wrote about Nipsey Hussle

Mama Million explains how music is her freedom

Jabari Hayes, former BMF driver, shares inspiration for thrilling documentary

Attorney D.A. Wilson drops knowledge on AM Wake-Up Call

Singer-songwriter Kerstin says her music gives her freedom

Mayor Monique Owens discusses making history on AM Wake-Up Call

Porsha Monique

Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.