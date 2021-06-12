Shamari Devoe and Nivea keep it all the way real in ‘BET Presents: The Encore’

 Skip to content

Rolling out recently sat down with Shamari Devoe and Nivea, two of the stars from BET Presents: The Encore. The series brings together nine of the most memorable solo artists and girl groups from the 1990s and 2000s to form the ultimate R&B supergroup.

Watch as Shamari and Nivea keep it real while talking about their respective experiences, the challenges of creating a supergroup and so much more.

DISCLAIMER: Nivea is a WHOLE mood!

June 12, 2021

