Super dad Keith Williams packaged love and respect every day

Keith Baron Williams, a New Jersey native, doting girl dad and longtime FedEx employee, died May 31, 2021, in Atlanta. He was 58.

Williams was born May 3, 1963, in Neptune, New Jersey, where he enjoyed playing basketball and hanging out with friends at the Jersey Shore. He graduated from Neptune High School in 1981 and moved to Atlanta where he attended Morehouse College and worked for FedEx in customer service for more than 33 years.

Williams loved his adopted city, where he enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was known as a connector, always linking people of different walks of life together. “He touched the lives of all who shepherd their ideas and gifts to the community,” said Morehouse classmate and friend Munson Steed, the publisher and CEO of rolling out.

Steed also remembered Williams as a doting father. “His jewel in life was his precious baby girl Jewel Williams,” Steed said. “Seldom did anyone who came in contact with Keith not know his biggest blessing was described by the gift from God of his daughter. Her graduation from LSU only represented a mutual journey of love between a father and daughter walking through life in love. He believed in special moments and left special moments with all who came to receive his insightful vision. Most importantly, he was present in all moments for his family and friends.”

Williams’ homegoing service was held Friday, June 4, at Impact Church in East Point, Georgia, where he had been a member since 2009 and served on the host team. He enjoyed traveling and being on the water, especially on his jet ski.

In addition to this daughter Jewel of Baton Rouge, Lousiana, Williams is survived by his parents, Curtis and Beverly Accoo Torrence of Neptune, New Jersey, and Carl Jr. and Edwina Williams of Columbia, South Carolina; a sister, Jade Williams of Atlanta; and a host of cousins, extended family, and friends.