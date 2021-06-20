DMX’s daughter Sonovah, 8, performs in honor of her legendary father (video)

The spirit of DMX is burning brightly in the spirit of his surviving 8-year-old daughter, Sonovah Hillman Jr. – in more ways than one.

The precocious prepubescent paid the ultimate homage to her late iconic father by performing at a previously-scheduled tour site where DMX would have performed.

Sonovah Jr. commandeered the stage at Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas, and performed the three-time Grammy Award nominee’s hit single, “Slippin,” while sporting a pink tutu and a t-shirt that featured an image of her with her late rapper father.

In a post to her 20,000 plus followers, Sonovah Jr. thanked the folks running the show for the honor of allowing her to perform a rendition of her father’s song.

Sonovah also added in the captions her own lyrics that read:

“I’ve learned so much from my father/

he taught me life is my story, I’m the author”

Earl Simmons, whom the world knew as the nearly indestructible DMX, aka Dark Man X, passed away on April 9, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at his New York-area home. Even while she and the rest of her family and hip-hop nation mourned DMX, Sonovah Jr. also made a major impression on mourners at his memorial service in late April.

Check out Sonovah Jr.’s performance in Texas below.