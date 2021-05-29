DMX’s estate may have to pay Uncle Sam

DMX had a tax lien imposed on him several months ago and reportedly owed the IRS $663,554.55. The government was gearing up to put a lien on his assets. According to documents obtained by Radaronline, X and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons owed $358,681.62 (2002), $35,896.09 (2003), and $268,976.84 (2005). A separate lien was filed against the Ruff Ryder MC for failing to pay $338,000 in 2002. The rapper born Earl Simmons also served a year in prison in 2018 for a $1.7 million tax fraud.

Just this week, court documents also revealed that the late rapper’s estate was worth less than $1 million despite selling over 74 million albums throughout his career. X left behind 15 children. DMX’s daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden filed orders this month to become administrators of his estate and estimated that the estate is worth less than $50,000. His sons Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons also filed to become administrators and valued it at less than $1 million.

DMX died on April 9, after suffering a heart attack. The value of his estate could increase immensely, however, as his record sales and streams have risen since his death. His posthumous album, Exodus, was released on Friday, May 28. The album was finished and is being spearheaded by his longtime producer Swizz Beatz. Exodus contains collaborations with Nas, Jay-Z, Bono, Snoop Dogg, Usher and The Lox.

Swizz told Rolling Stone that the rapper from Yonkers, New York, was in a “happy space” when he was recording the album and that putting the album together after DMX’s death was difficult.

“I can at least listen to a song now without breaking down. I’m making it look strong, but I’m crushed, I’m destroyed, I’m hurt. But I had to pull this through for him and his family and for his legacy,” he told Rolling Stone.

Check out the first video from the project called “Hood Blues” on the following page. The gritty street anthem also features Griselda members Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine.