Courtney Brooks curates Juneteenth ‘Expressions of Freedom’ exhibit in Atlanta

As Juneteenth celebrations come to a close, Atlanta still remains a hub for Black American art, culture and entertainment. Year-round, there are and continue to be multiple art events in the city and surrounding areas that focus mostly on the Black experience.

Artist and curator Courtney Brooks displayed a cutting-edge exhibit on Saturday, June, 19, in Ali Events at Lakewood, a 6000-square-foot event hall on Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta, featuring artists Andrea McKenzie, Melissa A. Mitchell, Craig CFlux Singleton and Cendino Teme. All four artists have large followings, with portfolios to match. Although each artist has a different background, they’ve all share the common experience of being Black.

Titled “Expressions of Freedom: A Digital Art Experience” and presented by ALI Development, the new exhibit showcased each artist’s unique perspective about what freedom means to them through their dynamic creativity. Presented digitally and traditionally, the event highlighted the rich history of Juneteenth and Black Americans, through past and present lenses. The art is shown in a way to uplift and celebrate the Black arts community in Atlanta and abroad. The event, in its inaugural year, also featured a live musical performance by Brenda Moorer and a soundtrack by DJ Tyler Prime.

Although it was a one-day exhibit, the involvement the Black arts community has in Atlanta isn’t coming to an end anytime soon. Be sure to check out each artist’s social media page and follow for future events in the city.