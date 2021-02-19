14 artists explore life in shadow of a pandemic in new exhibit

It’s been about a year since the last major urban fine arts exhibit was held in Atlanta. The pandemic has shut down many events, yet the arts community continues to thrive.

Fourteen Atlanta artists are sharing personal works in a new group exhibition that opened this month titled “Hidden Truths.” The exhibition asks two questions: “How did you deal with your mental health?” and “How do you define shadow work?” According to the exhibit’s curator, Courtney Brooks, shadow work is an examination of the inner self and an acknowledgment of the flaws that we may carry.

“Hidden Truths” is on display at the Hidden Gallery at Peter Street Station in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill Arts District. Despite opening to a masked crowd on Feb. 12, 2021, the audience remained excited throughout the event, with DJ Tyler Prince setting the mood with collective classics and cutting-edge music.

“Although many have thrived during this ongoing pandemic, it is important to focus on what helped us survive through the dark spaces that we find ourselves in at times,” Brooks said. “Topics covering soul care and healing, impostor syndrome, the journey of discovering how to forgive and hold ourselves accountable for our toxic behaviors. Instead of running from these thoughts, the challenge is for artists to focus and explore conceptual art in various mediums that will create work that is impactful and truthful.

“Featuring dope artists like Miya Bailey, Rita P. Harper, Sean Fahie, Uncle Bree and Jonathan Banks to name a few, did not hesitate in sharing their message behind the work. Some include photography, self-portraits dealing with depression, self-sabotage, and forgiveness, while others lean towards a healing space, reflection, prayer and understanding the importance of boundaries.”

