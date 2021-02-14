Charlamagne Tha God launches Mental Wealth Alliance foundation

Charlamagne Tha God has been advocating mental health awareness for the Black community over the past few years and this week launched the Mental Wealth Alliance.

The foundation was created to help remove the stigma about mental health issues and make the topic more relatable among African Americans.

“A strange thing happens when you start to tell your story. It encourages other people to tell theirs, and slowly but surely the stigma around mental health in the Black community starts to dissipate because folks learn that it’s ok to not be ok and more importantly seek help for not being OK,” said “The Breakfast Club” star in a statement.

“It was never in my plans to become a mental health advocate, but after I started discussing my journey, writing about it in my second book, Shook One, talking about therapy and sharing life experiences with listeners, a lot of people reached out to me. I want to be a part of providing that help. That’s why I created MWA.”

MWA is hoping to raise $100 million over five years and will partner with Black-led organizations and experts to activate MWA’s three major pillars of life-changing keys which are to train, teach and treat people about mental illness.

The MWA’s founding partners and distinguished board members include author Devi Brown; The Britto Agency CEO, Marvet Britto; and educator and mental health advocate Dr. Tim Shriver.

Charlamagne and the founders tapped mental health expert, nonprofit founder, and disparities scientist Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble to provide leadership and guidance as the inaugural chief mental wellness officer.

“The MWA is an innovative foundation focused on the critical and timely intersection of racial justice and Black mental health,” says Dr. Breland-Noble in a statement provided by MWA.

“In doing so, the MWA will rapidly expand the bandwidth of Black mental health nonprofits to do what they do best, serve Black people and uplift the community. The founding partners have worked closely together to build and shape Charlamagne’s forward-thinking vision. When Charlamagne asked me to support his vision, I was overwhelmed by his respect for my work and eager to lend my voice and expertise. I am elated to provide thought leadership to this extraordinary organization.”

More information can be found on the program on Instagram @mentalwealthalliance.