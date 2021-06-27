Karlie Redd slams Wendy Williams for saying she’s too old to date Lamar Odom

Another day, another Wendy Williams insult and another classic clapback from the offended party.

The daytime talk show queen has built her illustrious career carving up celebrities like science lab frogs. And her skin is thick enough to withstand the pounding she incurs when they fire back at her.

Williams said “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karlie Redd, 47, was “too old” and “too dusty” to be dating the famously vulnerable Lamar Odom, who is 41. The former Los Angeles Lakers star has debunked rumors that he and Redd are dating despite the pair being captured on camera by paparazzi on several occasions.

Redd, aka Karlie Lewis, got wind of Williams’ darts and went to work gathering the gabby gossiper.

“Sir Wendell, You said I’m Dusty!! Where?,” Karlie wrote for her 2.5 million Instagram followers to read, according to The Shade Room. “Don’t let me post this video of you in a NYC club snorting. If you want Lamar just say dat!”

In fact, while she continued to slam Williams, she actually took a subtle swipe at Odom. After a fan pointed out Odom’s well-known drug binges and near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel, she said that Odom and Williams will “make a perfect couple.”

Regardless of Odom’s and Redd’s dating denials, the speculation will continue as the pair were spotted recently at “LHHATL” star Yandy Smith’s birthday celebration, and later at the press conference for Odom’s celebrity boxing match.