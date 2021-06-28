Cardi B expecting 2nd child (photos)

Cardi B let the world know that she’s already winning, regardless of whether she emerged victorious in any of the five categories she was nominated in at the 2021 BET Awards.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker revealed she’s pregnant with her second child during the annual awards show on Sunday night, June 27, 2021, while performing with her husband, Offset, and the rest of the Migos group onstage.

The BET Awards was broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and Cardi B was nominated for five awards: Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (for “W.A.P.” with Megan Thee Stallion), Viewer’s Choice Award (“W.A.P.”) and Video of the Year, (twice nominated for “W.A.P.” and “Up”). Her husband’s group, Migos, was nominated in the Best Group category.

Cardi took to the stage for their performance of “Type S—” while wearing a bejeweled bodysuit, which featured a cut-out to show off her baby bump.

Following the performance, the show’s host, Taraji P. Henson, said: “Let’s go back to Cardi B and Offset giving us life, literally.

“They are really about that — even got their baby performing.

“It filled out a W2 and everything.”

Cardi — who won Video of the Year for “W.A.P.” at the ceremony — also took to Instagram to confirm her pregnancy.

She posted: “#2! [heart emoji] @offsetyrn”

Offset commented: “God is good”

This is the second time that the 28-year-old, who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has used the live national spotlight as a personal pregnancy reveal event. Three years ago, Cardi appeared on “Saturday Night Live” to inform America that she and Offset were expecting their daughter Kulture. She was born on July 10, 2018.

Cardi also is stepmother to Offset’s three other children: son Jordan, 11, daughter Kalea, 6, and 6-year-old son Kody from previous relationships.

And earlier this month, the Migos rapper, 29, praised the way his wife treats his own children with as much love and respect as their daughter.

He said: “She usually surprises me with an expensive gift, man. That’s how it usually goes.

“She always just give me love … My other kids who ain’t hers … [she] gives them love the same way. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Additional reporting for this article from Bang Showbiz.