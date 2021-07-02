Big Daddy Kane blasts media for running with false Biz Markie story (video)

Veteran hip-hop icon Big Daddy Kane hit up Instagram Thursday, July 1, 2021, to blast websites and social media for running with the story that his friend and fellow rap star Biz Markie had died.

The renowned DJ and rapper, whose classic hits include the “Vapors” and “Just A Friend,” was hospitalized in 2020 for an illness related to Type II diabetes and reportedly suffered a stroke, which he has been recovering from for a while.

“For those concerned, Biz Markie is still alive,” Big Daddy Kane stated in an Instagram video. “Please keep my brother in your prayers. Yes, he has some serious health issues, but he’s still alive. And his wife would like y’all to respect his privacy. And remember, it’s better for you to get the news correct than get the news first. Check your facts, people. And Wikipedia, do better. Keep my brother Biz in your prayers.”

In April, Big Daddy Kane also stopped by “The Breakfast Club” and gave an update on his Juice Crew rhyme partner.

“He’s getting better. He’s in rehabilitation now. He’s getting better and stronger every day. Last time I talked to him on the phone, he got a real light voice. But last time I talked on the phone, he stuck his middle finger up at me, so I think he’s coming along,” Kane revealed at the time.

HipHopDX also spoke to a source close to Biz earlier this year who revealed more information on the rapper’s health.

“He’s not doing great, but it’s not as scandalous as it felt in the beginning,” a close friend of Biz Markie’s told HipHopDX at the time. “Short story is Biz is diabetic, he had slipped into a diabetic coma, but that has happened to him in the past and it would only last a little while. He would go to the hospital, get discharged and get his meds under control. This particular time, he had a stroke while he was in the middle of the coma.”

