Tekashi 6ix9ine won’t help homeless biological father

Tekashi 6ix9ine has no interest in helping his biological father, who is homeless.

The 25-year-old rapper’s dad, Danny Hernandez Sr., revealed last week he’s been staying in a shelter for the last two years and appealed for assistance from his son, but the “Gooba” singer doesn’t see why he should give him any money as his parent “abandoned” him when he was a baby.

Speaking to his friend DJ Akademiks, he said: “Everybody knows I was abandoned at birth. Everybody knows that my biological father abandoned me at birth.

“Right now, he’s in a shelter smoking crack. The story of me not giving money to a crackhead who abandoned me at birth is getting more publicity than the positive things. Why? Because it’s a trend to hate me.”

Tekashi previously explained he didn’t meet his father until he was 9 years old and hasn’t seen him since his school days.

Speaking in court in December 2019, he said: “I took one glance — I see my biological father. I haven’t seen him since the third grade. I don’t even know if this is a f—— joke, everything I go through.”

The “Gotti” rapper’s lawyer previously explained that Tekashi’s mother, Natividad Perez-Hernandez, kicked her son’s out after allegedly finding him taking heroin in their bathroom.

Last week, 60-year-old Danny Hernandez Sr. explained he’d been living in a homeless shelter for two years and couldn’t understand why his famous offspring hadn’t been as willing to give him a helping hand as he has been for other people.

He said: “Because I don’t have an apartment, he doesn’t know that I’m in the shelter.

“Now he’s going to know I’ve been here for, what, two years already?

“You think he’d come hook me up with something. He’s been giving money to other people … He gives money to everybody. ‘Here, here, here.’”