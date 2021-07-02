Yara Shahidi is the new face of Dior.

The 21-year-old star is thrilled to be working for a beauty brand that is so dedicated to “creative and artistic progress.”

She told British Vogue: “It’s pretty incredible to join the Dior family.

“Not only do I love all their other ambassadors, but I think even their executive teams in both [the fashion and beauty] spaces are extremely collaborative. I had followed them long before there had been any talks about me properly joining just because of what they represent in terms of creative and artistic progress.”

The “Black-ish” star is a huge fan of Dior’s foundations, as they are the only ones not to cause her to have a breakout.

She said: “I just came off filming ‘Grown-ish’ and that is a 15-plus-hour day of wearing makeup.

“Wearing the Dior foundations recently was one of the first experiences not having to deal with breakouts but having a formula that really worked alongside my skin. And that’s the ultimate test, under hot lights and with constant reapplying.”

Shahidi also hailed the “depth and breadth of the Dior beauty line” and its amazing eyeshadows.

She said: “I’m loving corals shades right now, and I think the one thing that is such a treat is the depth and breadth of the Dior beauty line – their colored liners and shadows are out of this world! Where I used to be in my room mixing pigments together, trying to figure out how to get a certain color, now I have everything at my fingertips.”

On what she aims to bring to the table, she added: “Hopefully I bring a playfulness to a space that is often so serious.

“Dior have really leaned into what I naturally love about the beauty and fashion spaces, which is a real honor because you can only hope to bring your own ideas to a team that has a skillset and creative vision as large as Dior’s.”