‘Black-ish’ coming to an end

The hit family show series “Black-ish” starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross was just renewed for its eighth season and it has just been revealed that it will be the last season of the show. The series originally debuted on ABC in 2014 and spawned the spinoffs “Grown-ish” starring Yari Shahidi which is set to begin its fourth season, and the prequel “Mixed-ish,” which is set to begin its third season with Ross. “Black-ish” creator and executive producer Kenya Baris took to Instagram to deliver the news.

“#BLACKISH ANNOUNCEMENT!!! -To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH … and FINAL SEASON. In this day and age, it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!,” Barris posted on IG.

The show and cast have won several NAACP Image Awards as well as a Golden Globe and Peabody Award over the years. The last season of “Black-ish” is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 18.

“It’s hard to imagine that it’s been seven years and that this will be our eighth and our final season of @blackishabc. The joy and pride in what we have made is immeasurable. Thank you for laughing, crying and growing with the Johnsons. Thank you to the #blackish family; our cast, writers and crew, what a journey it’s been with all of you. My love for you runs deep! Stay tuned y’all. It’s gonna be a good one,” added Ross on IG.

The season seven finale of “Black-ish” airs on Tuesday, May 18 and will guest star R&B group Boyz II Men.