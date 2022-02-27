Anthony Anderson about to reach another milestone

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson said he will soon graduate from famed HBCU Howard University.

The star, who rose to fame via the hit movies Big Momma’s House, Barbershop and especially the award-winning sitcom “black-ish,” said he is just 15 credits short of graduating from the Washington, D.C., educational institution.

Anderson made the announcement during his visit to the nationally syndicated “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show. He talked about having to cut his children off financially in order to teach them financial responsibility.

On that subject, Anderson said that while he supported his son dropping out of school to pursue acting and music — he also attended Howard University — he also told his son that he’d have to make it on his own and without his father’s help.

Interesting perspective, since Anderson, 50, also dropped out of Howard University back in the day. That got Anderson thinking about returning to finish his undergraduate degree after decades away.

“It was something that I wanted. We have to face it, college isn’t for everyone, and apparently, it wasn’t in the cards for my son. I couldn’t force my beliefs on him and what I thought an education was because of how I grew up and whatnot,” Anderson told the hosts.

“I still plan on getting my degree from Howard. I’m still 15 credits short. I’m still working on that program. I just won’t be graduating with my son in 2022, but I will be graduating from HU.”

Anderson also publicized getting his colonoscopy despite its lingering stigmatization.

“With the loss of Chadwick Boseman and others alike, I just felt it was necessary to help educate and document my experience and show everybody that it’s cool to do this and it can save your life,” Anderson said.

Listen to the interview below.