Anthony Anderson opens up about the final season of ‘Black-ish’

“Black-ish” is coming to an end.

Kenya Barris’ long-running show has one season remaining, and show executive producer and star Anthony Anderson is talking about it.

Anderson went on “The Breakfast Club” on Nov. 12, 2021, to express his appreciation for the show.

“We’ve had a nice eight-year run,” Anderson said. “That’s a long time, especially in today’s climate with all the streaming services and 300+ channels to choose from. To have a television show last eight years, 24 episodes a year is a beautiful thing.”

Anderson admitted while he was thankful for eight years, he wanted to reach 10.

“I didn’t wake up one day and say, ‘You know what? I’m tired of making this money! I’m tired of making this show,’ ” Anderson said. “No. We are an expensive show to make, though. Sometimes, it just comes down to dollars and cents, but eight beautiful years, man.”

The show’s cast featured the career breakout roles for the likes of child actors and actresses Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown. Established actors and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Deon Cole, Jenifer Lewis and Daveed Giggs were also featured cast members.

