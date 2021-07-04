Nissan’s Armada is undoubtedly the brand’s flagship SUV. Over the years, this SUV has made its mark as a true family adventure-ready vehicle for everyday use and weekend getaways. It has also established a reputation as being able to transform into a day-to-day executive-level SUV.

The 2021 Armada SL 2WD automatic has impressed Nissan but it has also had SUV aficionados paying attention. According to Terry Shropshire, a rolling out journalist, “The Armada is a “ruggedly handsome vehicle [that] has a stately presence yet is a formidable-looking transport at the same time. It has what urbanites call ‘swag.’”

At first glance, the Armada exemplifies strength and durability. The rugged body features display more defined squared and sculpted lines. Adding to the curb-appeal, Nissan redesigned the 2021 Armada starting with the exterior. You will find a new grille, hood, front fenders, front and rear bumpers, New LED headlights and taillights. The Armada is also the first vehicle to sport the new Nissan Logo.

Once inside, both you and the passengers sit high in style, roominess and premium comfort. One very obvious feature is the quietness inside the cabin, eliminating virtually all outside noise. The contemporary look inside has an easy-to-use control panel that features a new standard 12.3-inch color display. According to Nissan this new display is the largest in its SUV class. Of course, you will find ample standard technology. Starting with Wi-Fi, wireless Apple CarPlay® and available wireless smartphone charging.

Nissan boasts of being best-in-class with their standard 400 horsepower and 8,500-lb towing capacity. I was impressed with the power once behind the wheel. Under the hood, you will find a 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 standard 400 horsepower (at 5,200 rpm). The 2021 Armada also offers a standard maximum towing capacity of up to 8,500 pounds for both 4WD and 2WD models (when properly equipped).

My test model 2021 Armada SL was equipped with an integrated Trailer Brake Controller with a tow hitch receiver. Also, a standard feature is the Trailer Sway Control on SL and Platinum grades.

This advanced seven-speed automatic transmission SUV comes equipped with a 26-gallon fuel tank providing for expanded driving range. As for the fuel economy, the Armada gets 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway/16 mpg combined.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail base price for the 2021 Armada SL 2WD is $56,000. Add on optional features such as premium paint, Midnight Edition Package, illuminated kick plates, captain’s chairs and of course, the unavoidable destination charges, and you can take home this luxurious SUV for a cool $60,920.

The 2021 Nissan Armada is a ruggedly handsome SUV capable of transporting the C-suite executive as well as the family out for a weekend getaway.