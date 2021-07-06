Book of the week: Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B. Alston

Artemis Fowl meets Men in Black in this exhilarating debut middle grade fantasy, the first in a trilogy filled with #blackgirlmagic. Perfect for fans of Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky, the Percy Jackson series, and Nevermoor.

Amari Peters has never stopped believing her missing brother, Quinton, is alive. Not even when the police told her otherwise, or when she got in trouble for standing up to bullies who said he was gone for good.

You can get ‘Amari and the Night Brothers‘ by B. B. Alston as well as other great books for young readers on www.blackbookstore.com