Book of the week: ‘Pet’ by Akwaeke Emezi Great books for young readers

By Tigner | July 6, 2021 |

Summertime is is made for fun and adventure!  What better way for young readers to explore new undertaking than to read.

‘Pet’ is a genre-defying new novel by award-winning author Akwaeke Emezi that explores themes of identity and justice. Pet is here to hunt a monster. Are you brave enough to look?

There are no monsters anymore, or so the children in the city of Lucille are taught. Jam and her best friend, Redemption, have grown up with this lesson all their life. But when Jam meets Pet, a creature made of horns and colors and claws, who emerges from one of her mother’s paintings and a drop of Jam’s blood, she must reconsider what she’s been told.

Check out ‘Pet’ and other great books for young reader on www.blackbookstore.com



