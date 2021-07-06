R&B songstress Mya debuts alter ego on rap single (video)

Mya has wooed us with her smooth R&B vocals for more than 20 years, but now the “Best of Me” singer has decided to spit a few bars and add rapper to her repertoire. Switching her alias to Mya Lan$ky when she rocks the mic, Mya just released her new video, “Worth It,” as she merges her poetry over beats.

“My independent journey has placed me on a path to becoming a better version of myself, redefining success and happiness that does not always coincide with the world’s definition,” Mya told South Carolina radio station Magic 94.3 about the song. “So when people hear ‘Worth It,’ I want them to feel strength and courage to leave any situation that does not enhance their lives. I want them to feel and adopt the fight and faith of a warrior, which has assisted me in pushing through every challenge, and that spiritual component that’s kept me centered and grounded in such a chaotic world.”

Keeping true to herself, Mya’s bars reflect on her career and tenacity. A few bars include: “How I keep looking younger and younger/ It’s the genes and all this foreign fruit I keeps in my stomach/ Not to mention I’d rather prefer to stay out the public/ Cuz I’m on it, best believe I own it publishing and masters/I mastered my craft and yeah you know/ My foot’s on the gas.”

Mya also revealed on Instagram that the song is part of an upcoming audio-visual release she’s working on and the cover art is being sold as an NFT.

She wrote: “Excited to announce that I’m officially a part of the #NFT @nft space!! My very first #MyaLansky Cover Art Collectible 🖼 from an upcoming audio/visual release now exclusively available on @opensea opensea.io !!”

Mya further discussed her song with the station, adding that true love comes from within.

“When they see me, I want them to see what committing to yourself looks like with the clarity that you can get better with time when you pour love into every aspect of yourself. It’s when we get better that we can help others. That’s true wealth and it is indeed worth it,” she said.

Check out Mya’s transformation into Mya Lan$ky below with “Worth It.”