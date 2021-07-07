Fans mock Diddy for saying he once woke up with ’15 roaches’ on his face

Music impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs took time to try to motivate his fans to succeed by regaling with them with stories of how he struggled as a child.

But fans began calling Diddy out for allegedly exaggerating and embellishing on the childhood struggles that supposedly inspired him to historic greatness in music and business.

Diddy, 51, posted a video for his 18 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 6, 2021, from an enviable and exotic vacation spot, presumably in the Caribbean, while he dined on mango. During the soliloquy, Diddy reminisced about his career and implored his fans to engage in carpe diem.

“You can do it. You can be whatever you want. You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backdrop. I ain’t special. I just want it, I want it bad. I’m gon’ allow myself to have mango. I hustle hard.”

Undoubtedly, most are impressed by how Diddy catapulted himself from his impoverished origins into an internationally influential artist and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur. But it was the caption to his video that had many fans looking askance at the Bad Boy label boss.

“One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there were 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE.”

Check out a sampling of their reactions below.

Diddy waking up to roaches on his face. pic.twitter.com/o8c3xMNDsK — The Playlist Guy (@ilovesmick) July 6, 2021

The roaches headed to chill on diddy face while he sleeps like pic.twitter.com/Z8U4Yo14MX — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) July 6, 2021

Diddy counting all the roaches on his face. pic.twitter.com/bXX9QgyIsL — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 6, 2021

Me listening to Diddy lie about counting roaches on his face pic.twitter.com/usAZf76S6A — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 6, 2021

Diddy know he lying about them roaches 🪳 I’m Dead 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/F3LjlMw68K — ADAV (@ashfromchicago) July 6, 2021

And the Diddy jokes continue unabated.