Juvenile, Mia X, Mannie Fresh urge Black singles to ‘Vax That Thang Up’ (video)

New Orleans hip-hop legends Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X recently reunited to add an updated twist to the 400 Degreez rapper’s monstrous hit “Back That Thang Up.” The trio partnered with BLK — the largest dating app made for Black singles — and flipped his Cash Money Records classic into the new vaccine anthem, “Vax That Thang Up.” In the video and track, the rappers express the importance of getting vaccinated and promote safe sex.

They even revamped the chorus as they chant: “Girl you looks good, won’t you vax that thang up/ You’s a handsome young brother, won’t you vax that thang up/ Date in real life, you need to vax that thang up/ Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

The video is currently playing on www.vaxthatthangup.com. The website also states that Black adults under age 40 are the most likely group to avoid the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Distrust of doctors and government, less access to vaccination centers, and online misinformation each play a role. We hope this video is both entertaining and actionable.

“Taking it back for the 99 and 2000. Somebody said the anti vaxers are going to come for you for doing this commercial. Me: I did Vax this thing up back in March Your choice is yours But #vaxthatthingup is the mood at @meet_blk,” the first lady of No Limit posted on Instagram.

“Vax That Thang Up” is also the first time Juvenile and Mia X have ever collaborated since they were both part of rival crews at the time, No Limit and Cash Money Records. Despite the competitive beefs, Mannie, Mia and Juve have all been friends for years behind the scenes. Mia X also announced in May that she was back in the lab and working on a new project.

“LIVE FROM THE BEEPER PAYPHONE ERA. That’s my album title. Got some heavy production from some legendary producers. I just wanna make y’all so happy so I’m working my a—s off and Mic Check I GOT YALL,” Mia X further revealed.

Mannie Fresh also will be one of the producers on the upcoming album. In the meanwhile, check out Juvenile, Mia X and Mannie Fresh remixing a little classic New Orleans bounce below with “Vax That Thang Up.”