Kandi Burruss reveals a secret about recording ‘Bills’ with Destiny’s Child

Kandi Burruss made a name for herself as part of the singing quartet Xcsape and has gained even more fame and success flexing her boss moves on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for the past few years. She recently sat down with Glamour magazine and discussed her songwriting skills, which have been quite lucrative for the “Just Kickin’ It” singer. During the interview, Burruss talked about writing and co-writing some of pop’s biggest hits like TLC’s “Scrubs” and “Bills Bills Bills” by Destiny’s Child. Burruss revealed that “Bills Bills Bills” was inspired by a person she was formerly in a relationship with who also happened to be dating a member of Destiny’s Child at the time.

“When I got with the girls at the studio, we were singing them the idea. I had the melody of how I felt like the verse should go, and we came together for the lyrics. I use a lot of my past relationships as inspiration. The relationship I had been in prior to [writing the song], I took inspiration from it … though I didn’t tell them that. Now, this is the really funny part, one of the girls that was in the group was dating my ex at the time. So I didn’t tell them that some of the lyrics in there were inspired by him,” revealed Burruss.

The heralded song maker went into more detail without revealing the man’s name or which group member he was dating, but from the sound of it, he couldv’e been an inspiration for “Scrubs” as well.

“The part that was a clear inspiration — using my phone and pretending like he didn’t use it, driving my car and not putting any gas in it—that was real stuff that had happened to me,” she further added.

“Bills Bills Bills” eventually became a number one record for Beyonce and her old crew and held the top spot on the charts for a month in 1999. It also earned the group two Grammy Award nominations for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.