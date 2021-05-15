Kandi Burruss getting a spin-off show on Bravo

Music mogul and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is getting her own spin-off show on Bravo centering around her family which consists of her husband Todd, their kids and Burruss’ mother’s crew, The Old Lady Gang. The OLG squad consists of Burruss’ mother Mama Joyce and her aunts Nora and Bertha.

Expected to debut later in 2021, Burruss’ “Old Lady Gang Project,” the working title for the show, will follow the Xscape singer and her clan as they build their restaurant empire while keeping their over-the-top and opinionated staff in line while bringing their vision to fruition. The new series follows the staff in and out of the restaurant, witnessing how workplace slights bleed into their social lives, according to Variety.

“I’m so excited that @bravotv announced our @oldladygang series is coming later this year! I was sad last year when it got put on hold because of Covid. I’m thankful for the blessing to be able to get back to it! Y’all already have seen how hilarious @mamajoyce1_, #AuntNora, & #AuntBertha can be but just wait until you meet some of our team at #OLG! I promise that you will be entertained,” the singer posted on Instagram.

Burruss and husband Todd established the Old Lady Gang soul food restaurant in Atlanta in 2016. In November 2020, the couple opened another restaurant, Blaze Steak and Seafood in Atlanta, named for their youngest daughter, Blaze Tucker.

Kandi also revealed in April that she didn’t know how long she would remain on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and that it may be time for a change, but she wanted to leave on good terms with the network. “I’m always contemplating when is my time for me to make a move,” she said. “For me, I’ve had a great relationship with the network, so I don’t think it will ever be a situation where it would be a bad thing — at least, I hope it wouldn’t be,” she commented to “Access Hollywood.”

In related news, Burruss will reprise her role as Roselyn Perry on “The Chi” which returns for its fourth season on Showtime on May 23.