Actress Eva Marcille takes viewers on an inspiring journey through Vietnam alongside her celebrity friends, including Grammy-nominated singer Nivea, reality star Tammy Rivera, and comedian London Hughes in a captivating new series on Peacock. The three-episode series, titled “Eat, Slay, Love,” will premiere on Nov. 7, 2024, and showcases the group’s quest for self-love and healing after navigating the tumultuous waters of failed relationships.

A journey of self-discovery

The series follows Marcille and her friends as they immerse themselves in Vietnamese culture while embarking on a journey of self-care and personal growth. As they explore the beautiful landscapes of Vietnam, they engage in various activities, from trekking through rice paddies to enjoying mud baths and connecting with local communities. The show highlights the importance of friendship and the healing power of travel, making it a must-watch for anyone seeking inspiration in their own lives.

Meet the cast

Eva Marcille: Known for her roles in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “America’s Next Top Model,” Marcille is no stranger to the spotlight. Recently, she finalized her divorce from Michael Sterling, which has been a challenging chapter in her life.

Nivea: The Grammy-nominated singer brings her unique flair to the group, describing their dynamic as a mix of humor, emotion, and style.

Tammy Rivera: A reality TV star from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Rivera adds her own brand of authenticity and relatability to the series.

London Hughes: The comedian known for her work in London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck brings laughter and light-heartedness to the group.

Finding peace amid chaos

In the trailer, Nivea expresses excitement. “We’re getting out of our comfort zone and heading to Vietnam for my birthday!” she exclaimed. This sentiment resonates throughout the series as the group seeks to escape their past heartaches and find peace in the serene landscapes of Vietnam. Marcille poignantly reflects, “We all have lived a luxurious lifestyle, but money cannot buy this type of peace,” emphasizing the show’s deeper message about the value of emotional well-being over material wealth.

Heartfelt moments and healing

As the series unfolds, viewers can expect to witness heartfelt moments as the ladies confront their pasts, strengthen their friendships, and reevaluate their priorities. Marcille’s recent divorce serves as a backdrop for her personal journey, and her candid reflections on heartbreak add depth to the narrative. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” she previously shared with PEOPLE Magazine.

What to expect from ‘Eat, Slay, Love’

Fans of reality TV and travel shows alike will find “Eat, Slay, Love” to be a refreshing take on friendship, healing, and self-discovery. The series promises a blend of fun, adventure, and emotional growth as the ladies navigate their way through Vietnam’s stunning scenery while tackling personal challenges. Viewers can look forward to seeing how they solve conflicts, embrace the beauty of their surroundings, and ultimately find strength in each other.