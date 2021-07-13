Diddy slams racial abuse of footballers

Sean “Diddy” Combs has slammed those who racially abused England players after they lost the Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted on their social media accounts after they missed in the penalty shootout against Italy on Sunday, July 11, 2021 and the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker hailed the trio as inspirational as he aimed at their abusers.

Alongside a photo of the players, Diddy wrote on the social media platform Instagram: “We stand with you Kings. Proud of all your efforts on and off the field and we will always support you. Continue to inspire. Love And to the racists… F— YOU!”

Diddy’s post was praised by other celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, who left a heart emoji in the comments, and former England captain David Beckham.

“Proud of our boys @diddy inspiration to our country and to all the young kids they continue to inspire, ” the retired footballer commented.

Prince William had earlier slammed the “abhorrent behavior” of those who had bombarded the footballers, saying the abuse left him “sickened.”

The Duke of Cambridge — who is president of the FA — tweeted: “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behavior. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”