Supermodel Naomi Campbell becomes 1st time mother at age 50 (photo)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced to the world that she has become a new mother for the first at the age of 50.

The British-born Campbell, who is of Jamaican heritage, was elated to share the news with her 10 million Instagram and 750K Twitter followers on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love. pic.twitter.com/SYxfeh4yev — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 18, 2021

Campbell, who is also an author, actress and entrepreneur, in addition to being one of the world’s most recognizable models since the late 1980s, was immediately showered with love from her many celebrity pals.

Actress Zoe Saldana wrote in the IG comments section, “❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”

Marc Jacobs commented, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️”

“Many many many congratulations to you and to your family,” penned Jodie Turner-Smith, “the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!! 💞💞💞”

Though she had long contemplated adopting a child, Campbell told the Evening Standard of London of her desire to bring a child into the world herself.

“I think about having children all the time,” she told the newspaper in 2017. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”