Jada Pinkett Smith rocking new hairdo (photo)

By Terry Shropshire | July 13, 2021 |

Jada Pinkett (Photo credit: Bang media)

As some fans may know, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has not rocked long hair most likely because she has been losing hair for years now.

The wife of Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith has been very candid about her hair loss, which has not been shoulder-length since her Menace II Society and “A Different World” days of the early 1990s. She has been outspoken on the subject mostly on her award-winning Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

Pinkett Smith fans have become accustomed to her creative short haircuts over the past 20 years or so. But this past weekend, the mother of Willow and Jaden Smith took the cut to another level.

Check out Jada’s dome on the next page.

