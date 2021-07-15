Spike Lee is teaming up with Coin Cloud to educate the masses on the power of cryptocurrency.

Coin Cloud, the largest and fastest-growing digital currency machine (DCM) operator globally, will introduce a national ad campaign and a short film directed by prolific Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee. The piece makes a bold but straightforward statement: Old money is out; new money is in.

Speaking to rolling out from the Cannes Film Festival, Lee discussed the partnership and why he encourages all to do their research.

“Do your own research,” Lee said to rolling out via zoom from Paris. “With this cryptocurrency, something that’s on the cusp, you know, on the cutting edge and in some way, shape or form, affects people of color too when it comes to finances and people unable to get bank accounts. I think this is a viable project for not just people of color but anybody who has had trouble getting bank accounts and stuff like that.

Amondo Redmond, the CMO of Coin Cloud, adds the company is interested in educating people on what cryptocurrency is and how to use it the right way.

“Many people, if they don’t know what digital currency is, they certainly don’t know how to buy, sell it, use a kiosk,” says Redmond to rolling out. “I am trying to do it the right way. We’re rolling out educational tools that educate people on the difference between digital currency and your typical checking savings pathway at a bank or a credit union.”

The national campaign also features Emmy-nominated Pose star MJ Rodriquez, singer Teyana Talyor, actor and activist Kendrick Sampson, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestant Shangela.

For more information on Coin Cloud, visit https://Coin.Cloud.