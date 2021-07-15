 Skip to content

Sports » Vanessa Bryant attends WNBA All-Star Game in honor of her daughter

Vanessa Bryant attends WNBA All-Star Game in honor of her daughter

By Terry Shropshire | July 15, 2021 |

The Bryants (L-R): Natalia, Gianna, Kobe, Vanessa and toddler Bianka. Capri was not yet born at the time of this photo. (Image source: Instagram – @vanessabryant)

Vanessa Bryant paid homage to her lost daughter Gianna and her late husband Kobe at the annual WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The widowed Bryant attended the game inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Vegas strip with the surviving members of her family. Daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, 13, had aspirations of following in the footsteps of her famed father, The Black Mamba, to become a professional player in the WNBA. Those dreams abruptly and tragically ended when a helicopter carrying Kobe and Gigi Bryant crashed into the mountains north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020, while also taking the lives of seven others aboard.

The Bryant matriarch, 39, posted six different sets of photos for her 15 million Instagram followers featuring her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianca, 4, and 2-year-old Capri.

Daughter Capri sported Gigi’s No. 2 at the game.

Meanwhile, Bianca “B.B.” Bryant repped her father Kobe Bryant’s No. 24, one of his two jersey numbers retired by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vanessa Bryant, who rocked a white top, took multiple photos from her private suite at the Michelob Ultra Arena adjacent to Mandalay Bay. 

Vanessa Bryant, right, and her oldest daughter, Natalia, left, sandwich

The night was made extra special for the Bryants when Arike Ogunbowale was named the WNBA All-Star Game MVP. She wears No. 24 in honor of her favorite player.

The first-time All-Star and Dallas Wings star dropped 26 points, the fourth most in an All-Star Game in WNBA history, as Team WNBA beat Team USA 93-85.



Posted in Sports and tagged , , , , ,

ESPN’s Maria Taylor close to new deal with rival network

Candace Parker 1st WNBA player to grace cover of NBA 2K (photo)

LeBron James reacts to son Bronny gracing cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Lamar Odom reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian back

Naomi Osaka’s new Barbie doll sells out quickly

Olympic legend Allyson Felix explains monetary gift to 20 track athletes



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.