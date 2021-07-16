CEO Sarah Maraske provides distinct tools to building a brand

Sarah Marske, CEO and founder of Saramar Group, joins rolling out to discuss her business, being a female boss, and the WE Initiative. Saramar Group is a consulting firm specializing in creating meaningful connections between brands and U.S. Hispanic audiences.

What would you consider to be your superpower and why?

My positivity drives my energy as a person and as a business owner. Today we’re focused on creating a meaningful connection between brands and a Hispanic audience, but the vision is global, to work with brands on a national level, putting social impact at the center of brand engagement with diverse audiences across the world and that takes positivity. We can live in a world where not only are we doing business that drives profit for us, but also drives positive social impact.

Give us three practical steps necessary to starting and maintaining a business.

Savings is the most important one. If you can, a year or two in savings allows you the freedom of not worrying so much about going through the motions of starting your business. Second, lowering your overhead so you are spending within your means helps you contribute to your savings. My first website I did myself instead of spending [to hire someone]. Third, operate from a place of abundance and not fear. Although it is scary, you have to come from a place of radical belief and faith in yourself.

How did you stay centered during COVID? What was your source of strength all along?

Being a business owner in itself is an emotional rollercoaster. Adding the global pandemic on top, there were definitely some moments where I was completely unmotivated. I had to give myself some grace. It was only my second year in business when the pandemic started. The thing that gave me strength was the community. Being a part of the WEI and having that community of support, with other friends and family, definitely helped me get through.

What are some challenges people may face when building their business?

Often whenever we start businesses we think we are alone. The truth is you really can’t do it alone. It takes a village. There are so many resources and a community out there, so you can have the resources and support you need. Also, is the feeling of imposter syndrome. I have dealt with it and I know women often deal with this. I think it is really important to remember that everything you need to achieve what you want to achieve is within you. The world needs you and what you have to offer.

Do you have any advice for building a business?

Define and stay true to your purpose, find your north star and stay true to it. Understand your why and the impact you will make in the world. This will keep you going and help you make it through.