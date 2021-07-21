 Skip to content

Movies » 1st ‘Space Jam’ director throws shade at LeBron James’ sequel

By Terry Shropshire | July 21, 2021 |

LeBron James (Image source: Instagram – @kingames)

The director of the original 1996 Space Jam movie threw some shade at LeBron James’ 2020 sequel by describing the film as an “unwatchable mess.”

Filmmaker Joe Pytka told TMZ that Space Jam: A New Legacy failed to resonate with audiences and critics the way his 25-year-old movie did. He also insinuated that King James is not the international star that the film’s lead, Michael Jordan, was in his prime. 

The truth is that LeBron ain’t Michael,” Pytka told the publication. 

Despite flack from critics, A New Legacy still became a box office smash and outperformed predictions, raking in $31 million on opening weekend and taking the No. 1 slot in America. This does not include the streaming numbers on HBO+.

Pytka intimated that the film was so boring it took him five different sittings to get through the nearly two-hour cartoon sequel. He took shots at the supporting cast in the film, saying that they didn’t seem very involved in the motion picture.

The director also indirectly slammed Space Jam: A New Legacy’s director, Malcolm D. Lee, who helmed over previous classics as The Best Man, Girls Trip and Undercover Brother. Pytka bemoaned how Bugs Bunny was used in the film and his look, saying Bugs “looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long.”

King James has not publicly responded to Pytka.

 

 

 



