Charlamagne Tha God lands his own TV show

Charlamagne Tha God is continuing his uninterrupted upward trajectory with the announcement of his new television show on Comedy Central.

The co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” is collaborating with another talk show host, the iconic Stephen Colbert, for the upcoming “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” according to Variety.

The weekly half-hour show will provide Charlamagne with another vast platform to dispense his “culturally fluent take on social issues” and “social experiments,” along with interviews and sketches. He already does this on a daily basis with four million people on the morning radio show.

Colbert will serve as one of the executive producers of the show along with the likes of Aaron McGruder, the creator and founder of the “Boondocks” comic strip. Charlamagne’s show is set to premiere on Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. EDT.

“This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” Charlamagne told Variety. “This is the third talk show (MTV executive) Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate co-sign in the late-night space and he wouldn’t co-sign no bull—-”

As a known provocateur who loves to needle his guests and listeners, McGruder informs audiences to expect the same on “Tha God’s Honest Truth.”

“Charlamagne knows exactly what he wants to do with this show — which is smack the audience upside the head every week and make sure they’re paying attention to the world around them,” McGruder said. “He is keenly aware of the power of his voice and always looking to use it to maximum effect, which requires both talent and courage.”