https://rumble.com/embed/vhh08k/?pub=skqr[/rumble

Pop artist SHAB made her musical debut with the release of “Spell on Me” produced by Damon Sharpe who has also worked alongside Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez. The song garnered over two million views on YouTube and sparked a number of dance remixes. In recent interview with rolling out, she shared how her love for people helped shape her music.