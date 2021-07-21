 Skip to content

Sports » Stephen Jackson slammed for calling Milwaukee Bucks a ‘superteam’ (video)

By Terry Shropshire | July 21, 2021 |

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson (Image source: Instagram – @ _stak5_)

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson is getting criticized on social media because fans believe he made a preposterous assertion by calling the NBA Finals winners Milwaukee Bucks a “superteam.”

Jackson, who is now a sports analyst for Fox Sports and co-hosts a sports-centric podcast “All the Smoke,” made the bodacious statement on the morning show “First Things First.”

Jackson believes the Bucks’ Finals MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo, aka “The Greek Freak,” insulted his own teammates when he said he declined to go to a “superteam” and stayed in Milwaukee.

“I couldn’t leave,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “There was a job that had to be finished. Coming back, I said, this was my city, they trust me, they believe in me, they believe in us, even when we lose, the city was still on our side and obviously I wanted to get the job done.

“It is easy to go somewhere and win a championship with somebody else, it’s easy. I could go to a superteam, do my part and win a championship. But, I did it the hard way.”

Jackson adamantly disagreed with Antetokounmpo when he spoke on the morning talk show with this take:

A legion of sports fans is outraged at Jackson’s take that the Bucks are a superteam and lit into the former Bucks player on Twitter.



