Jay-Z’s Roc Nation launching new luxury lifestyle platform

Jay-Z has flexed his business muscle once again and has partnered his Roc Nation entertainment conglomerate with Modern Luxury Media to launch a new multimedia platform called Edition by Modern Luxury. Taking a look at high-end fashion, Edition plans to offer the first fully multi-platform portal into a world of luxury that celebrates talent from diverse communities.

The platform will also release content through print and digital outlets using video storytelling, social media and experiential activations and innovative moments of discovery. A few of the experimental activations will include unlocking audio and digital content that will be hidden through tokens embedded throughout the digital issues.

“Modern Luxury Media has built a legacy of being the premier media company in building brands in luxury that drive influential and aspirational content. We couldn’t think of a better partner to launch Edition and provide a platform to amplify the voices of a powerful community,” explained Desiree Perez, chief executive officer and co-founder of Roc Nation to Gotham magazine in a statement.

Edition by Modern Luxury is set to launch winter 2021 and Isoul H. Harris has been appointed as editor-in-chief. He’ll work with Roc Nation EVP Strategy & Communications Jana Fleishman as well as the Modern Luxury team to run Jay-Z’s latest business endeavor. Historically, luxury titles have lacked diverse coverage and Edition hopes to change that landscape when they launch.

“With Edition, we have a unique opportunity to define what luxury means now, and also challenge how the world perceives and understands culture. I am beyond excited to help shape a visionary platform that understands the aspirational significance of exploring creativity in the luxury space,” Harris further commented to Gotham.

Edition’s website also states that it is a “a new paradigm for celebrating luxury and culture built on equity and expression.” You can find more information about the upcoming launch at editionml.com.