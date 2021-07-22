 Skip to content

Relationships » Why thousands sign petition to remove Kevin Samuels from YouTube and Instagram

Why thousands sign petition to remove Kevin Samuels from YouTube and Instagram

By Terry Shropshire | July 22, 2021 |

Kevin Samuels (Image source: Instagram [email protected])

Cancel culture is in full effect as thousands of detractors have signed a petition to get relationship coach Kevin R. Samuels banished from YouTube and Instagram.

Samuels boasts over one million YouTube subscribers in which he bills himself as the “image consultant and lifestyle coach.” But many social media users claim Samuels is using the popular platforms to routinely spew dangerous and inflammatory rhetoric that is very harmful to women— and they want him ousted expeditiously.

More than 11,000 ardent Samuels detractors have taken to Change.org to get Samuels expelled.

(Image soure: screenshot – Change.org)

Removing [Kevin Samuels’] voice of divisive vitriol will allow women to feel safer not only in public spaces, but in online communities as well,” the petition reads. “Freedom of Speech is a Constitutional Right for each of us, however, when that speech is loaded with thoughts and threats of violence towards women, manipulation of young women and even fantasies of death to women, that freedom of speech becomes a prison for all people those thoughts and desires are intended to isolate.”

Some folks support the measure to get rid of Samuels …

… while others think Samuels’ critics are out of line.

The petition continues, saying, “Acts of violence, sexually predatory behavior and even death has been documented as stemming from rhetoric Mr. Samuels and his community of followers has spewed in just the last 12 months alone.”

Originally, the goal of the person who started the petition was to reach 7,500 signatures. But as of Thursday afternoon, July 22, 2021, there are more than 11K people who endorse the move to expel Samuels from his platforms, prompting the petitioner to raise the threshold to 15K signatures.  

The petition has created a rather rancorous divide on Twitter, with the split not necessarily along gender lines.

 

 

 

 

 



Posted in Relationships and tagged , , , ,
Young woman on phone

3 dating red flags Black women need to watch for

Reality TV dating shows may be a bad idea for passive bachelors

Indie artist Journii Walker shares why the pandemic made her celibacy easier

10 questions to ask when dating while Black in a yearlong pandemic

Relationship guru Derrick Jaxn’s wife responds to critics of her wardrobe (videos)

Relationship guru Derrick Jaxn admits he cheated on his wife (video)



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.